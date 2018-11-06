What cheating scandal?

Khloe Kardashian isn’t letting the painful recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians get her down.

The 34-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Monday to share some sexy photos of herself rolling around in the mud on a beach in Soori, Bali.

“‘I crave a love so deep the ocean would be jealous,’” she captioned the two photos. “One of my favorite quotes. PS Hrush is a bomb photographer.”

The photos were taken on the family’s recent trip to Bali and feature Khloe rocking a black string thong, a black crop top, and long blonde wavy locks.

Khloe’s legs, tight tummy, and arms are covered in mud for the racy shoot.

The reality star posted the pics just hours after a particularly tough episode of KUWTK aired on Sunday night. In the episode, Khloe and her family learn that Tristan was video taped making out with another girl just days before she was set to give birth to the couple’s daughter, True Thompson.

“Tonight’s episode is an uncomfortable and super emotional one for me, but when we signed up for this show over a decade ago, we signed up for a reality show, which meant showing you guys inside our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly,” Khloe wrote on Instagram prior to the episode.

For more from KUWTK, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson Was 'Lucky' She Was 9 Months Pregnant During Cheating Scandal

'KUWTK' Shows How Khloe Kardashian and Her Sisters Handled the Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian Addresses 'KUWTK's 'Uncomfortable' Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal Episode

Related Gallery