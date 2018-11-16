Khloe Kardashian Poses in Bikini Top While Promoting 'Positive Vibes'

Khloe Kardashian is heading into the weekend with a positive outlook.

The 34-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Friday to share a series of snaps of herself posing in a sexy Louis Vuitton bikini top. Kardashian, who gave birth to daughter True Thompson in April, proudly flaunted her flat stomach in the pics. She wore high-waisted black bike shorts, large hoop earrings and Fendi sunglasses to complete her look, and sported a vibrant, highlighter yellow manicure.

Kardashian captioned the slideshow, "Your brain is a muscle- Start training it to see the positive side of things. Positive Mind = Positive Vibes."

Kardashian's post come as her drama with Tristan Thompson plays out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In Sunday's episode of the reality show, fans will learn what happened when the Good American designer and her family came face to face with Thompson for the first time since news broke that he allegedly cheated on her with multiple women while she was pregnant with their baby girl.

"No cameras were there, we really wanted it to be a private talk, but we all expressed exactly how we felt," Kim Kardashian explains in a sneak peek clip from the episode. "[Khloe] sat there and was like, 'Tell me, how many more people has it been? How many more this,' and, like, he's going to tell you?"

"He was very remorseful and it was obviously, very, feeling sick over everything that happened," adds Kris Jenner. "When something like this does happen, everybody has a story. How many more of these things are we supposed to prepare ourselves for?"

