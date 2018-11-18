Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians gave us a look inside Khloe Kardashian's delivery room, and examined the aftermath of Tristan Thompson's alleged cheating scandal.

Opening up with Khloe going into labor, the most recent episode of the E! reality series saw Tristan standing by Khloe's side as she laid in the hospital bed before giving birth, holding her hand the whole way.

As Khloe tried her best to put the scandal to the back of her mind and just appreciate the experience with Tristan to the best of their abilities, her sister, Kim Kardashian-West, had a little bit of a harder time putting her anger toward the Cleveland Cavaliers star to the side.

"The vibe in the room is calm. I thought there would be way more tension," Kim explained in the solo interview, after we saw her secretly gesture that she wanted to cut Tristan behind his back multiple times in the delivery room.

"As much as I want to go off, I just don't think it's the time," Kim added. "So I'm gonna keep it cute. I don't have to have a lot of interaction, I just have to be there for her."

As the baby finally arrived, there was a lot of joy in the room. Kris helped delivery the adorable baby True, while Tristan was overwhelmed by the experience. For a brief respite, there was quite a bit of unity.

But as Khloe laid in the hospital following her delivery, it became clear that the very public nature of Tristan's scandal was adding a lot of extra stress onto her shoulders.

"It's a lot harder to filter through stuff when it's this public, and when I gave birth the following day," Khloe told her sister, Kourtney, hours after she gave birth. "It's just too much."

Speaking in a solo interview with the KUWTK cameras, Khloe lamented, "Everyone is giving you their opinions and their input and their unsolicited advice. Even [having] like the nurses and the doctors, everyone looking sideways at the whole situation. That's hard, and it's humiliating."

In the end, the new mom explained that the hardest part of the whole thing is that she just doesn't know how she feels or how she wants to handle the situation.

"He obviously f**ked up, major, but I'm not sure how I feel about anything right now," she said. "In two weeks I might say, 'You know what? I don't trust you, and this isn't for me.' Or I might say, 'This is perfect! Let's keep this going.'"

One of the biggest moments teased throughout the show is the face-to-face confrontation that Tristan wanted to have with Khloe's sisters. However, when it came time for that undoubtedly tense exchange, it turns out the cameras weren't rolling.

"I didn't think this conversation was going to be good on camera," Khloe explained. "I've always been very respectful that this is not Tristan's career, and having conversations like this isn't comfortable for him, on camera. He might not want to be as vulnerable as he normally would if he were in private."

"Me and Tristan will deal with this at a later time," she added. "Because there are some things that are deeper than being documented. It takes more time than just an episode."

While Tristan's conversation with the Kardashian family wasn't televised, Kim said that it also didn't resolve much, and tensions between her and Tristan continued to elevate.

At the end of the episode, Kim and Kourtney spoke candidly about the situation, and the eldest Kardashian sister said, "I feel like there's only so much we can do."

"Everyone has to learn their own lesson. She should just do what's in her heart. She should either give it a chance -- and if that's what makes her feel best for her family, I've been there," Kourtney said, subtly referring to her own tumultuous relationship with Scott Disick. "If she wants to feel like she's trying for her own heart and feels like she's doing her best, then I don't think there's anything wrong with that."

"I think it takes a lot more strength to hang in there and try for your family than to just walk away," she added.

"I won't make her feel bad about anything. But I just generally don't care to be around him," Kim said. "I mean, ultimately, whatever makes her happy. I'll stay out of the way."

According to the sneak peek at next week's episode, tensions are still running high and Kim is on course to have a serious face-to-face with Tristan one way or another.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

