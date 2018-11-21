Kim Kardashian West is sympathizing with Tristan Thompson.

Though things have been tense between the 38-year-old reality star and Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend on recent episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim gave Tristan a break during her Wednesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Noting that it was a previous appearance on Ellen that prompted Tristan to block her on social media soon after the cheating scandal broke, Kim goes on to talk about the current drama playing out on the family’s reality show.

“It is awkward, especially for maybe Tristan, who isn’t used to this,” she says. "Unfortunately, that was what’s going on in our lives. So six months later when it replays and they’ve gotten through what they needed to get through and it’s rehashed in front of everyone and everyone’s giving their opinions all over again and we’re live tweeting and everyone’s chiming in. So that is hard for Khloe and I'm sure for Tristan, but it’s our reality.”

After 15 seasons on the air, the family has gotten used to airing their dirty laundry for viewers to watch every Sunday.

"We’ve learned to kind of use it as a therapy just to kind of get it out one last time with everyone else,” Kim says of having the pre-taped show air months later.

The entire family understands that these past few episodes, which have shown Tristan’s cheating scandal, Khloe giving birth to their daughter True, and the aftermath, have been difficult for the new mom.

“We’ll pick up the slack for Khloe, you know, if we live tweet and maybe she’s not in the mood, we’ll tweet a little bit more than her and kind of have those conversations so she won’t have to,” Kim explains. "She was really brave and wanted to and has dealt with that and is fine with that.”

Though Kim notes that the whole family helps to edit the show, she assures viewers that what they’re seeing is really how things played out.

“There’s nothing really that we’ve taken out. So we will let everyone watch and be like, ‘OK, this is what I said about you and this is how I feel about you or felt about you,’” she says. "It is what it is.”

