Scott Disick is sharing some real wisdom in a brand new clip for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

As fans know, the season has already explored the cheating allegations that surrounded Tristan Thompson just before Khloe Kardashianwent into labor. And viewers have seen Tristan join the family in the hospital for some incredibly awkward moments.

Now, the next episode finds Khloe back in L.A. with her newborn daughter, True, and her sister, Kim Kardashian West, is worried about Khloe because she hasn’t seen her yet.

“So feel like Khloe is living a full double life,” Kim tells Scott as they relax a moment in a luxurious gym. “She’s in town and I just haven’t seen her… I just feel like Tristan’s here and she’s so nervous for him and I to see each other. I feel like I get into this protection mode…”

That’s when Scott offers some solid advice based on his years in the famous family.

“Everybody wants to be protective of their family,” he responds. “But I think sometimes when people get too caught up when it’s, like, a negative protection and not always being there [with] the positive...then I think everybody kind of feels, like, attacked.”

“Listen, no matter what you say to somebody, when there’s something happening in their life, it’s not actually going to be taken in,” he adds. “Like, I know back in the day when your mom or Khloe would get involved with me and Kourtney’s stuff, it would only draw us farther away from the family. It never pulled anybody in and made people feel more comforted.”

In the previous episode, Tristan and Kim had their first encounter after the cheating allegations surfaced. It involved the Kardashians making faces behind his back in Khloe’s hospital bedroom before finally giving him an uncomfortable hug.

