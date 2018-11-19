Kim Kardashian West is being selective about who she follows on social media.

In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 38-year-old reality star and her eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, have a chat about all the drama surrounding Tristan Thompson, who allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian with multiple women while she was still pregnant with their baby girl, True.

Kim and Kourtney discuss unfollowing the NBA star on Instagram, and then check their phones to see if he's still following their accounts.

"[Khloe's] like, 'please, I don't want you guys to fight,'" Kim explains to Kourtney. "I'm like, 'We unfollowed him and I'm just letting you know.' That's going to be a rule. I'm not following any boyfriend or anything, 'cause it's so awkward when I have to unfollow. You have to practically be married at this point. That's my rule."

Kim's tone then changes, however, when she sees that Tristan actually blocked her from his profile.

"He blocked me! What a f**king loser," she exclaims. "Literally what a f**king loser."

As the girls laugh about Tristan's latest move, Kim then calls Khloe to tell her the news. "Wait, he blocked me on Instagram," Kim tells her. "Like, how old are you?"

"He's 27. Only 27 year olds even know how to block," says Khloe. "I don't even know how to block someone."

"Oh, it's on," adds Kim. "It just means when I see him, I'm going to, like, spit on him. Whatever, I'll save it for him. I won't stress you out. We can co-exist. I'll be nice."

Since the episode was filmed, Kim and Tristan have seemingly patched up their friendship. Kim was able to get Tristan to unblock her at Khloe's extravagant birthday bash in June.

"Alright guys, so, what do you think?" Kim asked fans via Instagram Stories at the time. "It's Khloe's birthday, do you think I should ask this guy {Tristan] to unblock me?"

Tristan chimed in, saying, "For Khloe's birthday, I think it's only right," before pressing the unblock button.

As for Tristan and Khloe, a source recently told ET that although they have reconciled, the couple is continuing to figure out their relationship.

"Khloe and Tristan are still working on things, but know whatever they decide to do moving forward, it will be whatever is best for their daughter, True," the source said. "Khloe isn’t certain how long she will be in Cleveland ... A lot is dependent on how things go with her and Tristan."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E! Hear more on Khloe and Tristan in the video below.

