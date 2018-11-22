Happy Thanksgiving from the stars!

In honor of the holiday, plenty of A-listers took to social media on Thursday to spread cheer and share a peek at how they were celebrating the special day with family, friends and fans.

Kylie Jenner couldn't be more "thankful" for her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and their baby girl, Stormi, who was born in February of this year. The reality star shared a beautiful black-and-white shot of the three all cuddled up together.

In New York City, celebrities like Kelly Clakson and John Legend braved the chilly temperatures to perform during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, the coldest one to date, according to USA Today.

Clarkson ironically performed her hit "Heat," despite freezing her feet off on the float.

"So my toes finally have feeling back in them," she joked. "That was a very cold Thanksgiving moment! I’ve been beggin’ the Lord for winter, and well, he answered. # MacysDayParade thanks for having us! So thankful and appreciative for all the blessings in my life! Y’all have a good one!"

So my toes finally have feeling back in them 🤣 that was a very cold Thanksgiving moment! I’ve been beggin’ the Lord for winter, and well, he answered 🥶 #MacysDayParade thanks for having us! So thankful and appreciative for all the blessings in my life! Y’all have a good one! 😊 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) November 22, 2018

While Legend was performing “Merry Little Christmas" on the Build-A-Bear float, his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their children, Luna and Miles, watched at home. "SOMEONE HAD TO STAY HOME AND COOK FOR OUR CHILDREN AND FAMILY," the model tweeted.

Meanwhile, in Cleveland, Ohio, Riverdale lovebirds Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse were spending quality time together. The actress brought her boyfriend home for the holidays, and we simply can't get enough of their cute, funny posts.

Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories

See how some of our other favorite stars are celebrating below:

