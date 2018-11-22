Kylie Jenner Jokes About Eating Her 'Body Weight' for Thanksgiving

Kylie Jenner is just like us!

The 21-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Wednesday to share her excitement about all the delicious food she's about to consume on Thanksgiving with her family.

"Can’t wait to eat my body weight in Thanksgiving food tomorrow," she joked.

can’t wait to eat my body weight in thanksgiving food tomorrow. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 22, 2018

Jenner followed up the tweet with two more serious messages, thanking her fans for their support and revealing a bit more insight on how she'll be spending the holiday.

"But on that note I feel very thankful I was able to provide Thanksgiving meals this year to people in need of one. It's important we spread the love," she wrote. "Thankful for you guys."

but on that note i feel very thankful i was able to provide thanksgiving meals this year to people in need of one. it’s important we spread the love ♥️ — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 22, 2018

thankful for you guys ✨ — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 22, 2018

And Jenner certainly has a lot to be thankful for this year! The brunette beauty and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed their first child, baby girl Stormi, on Feb. 1. Since then, the two haven't been able to stop gushing over their little bundle of joy.

"Ugh i love you so much," Jenner captioned an Instagram pic of Stormi earlier this week. "A living breathing piece of my heart ♥️."

Hear more on their precious family in the video below.

