Kylie Jenner sounds more in love now than ever!

Just hours before boyfriend Travis Scott took the stage at Astroworld, his very own all-star music festival in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, the makeup mogul shared several black-and-white photos of Scott and their baby girl, Stormi Webster, happily bonding backstage.

“Only the people around you really know how hard you work,” the 21-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned the images. “I love to watch you make all your dreams come true. Your first festival. We’re so proud of you. We love you.”

"I love u wifey," Scott responded in the comments section, using his favorite nickname for the TV personality. In the photos, the nine-month-old toddler beams as she looks into her proud papa’s eyes.

Just last week, the 26-year-old performer chatted about his first moments as a father on Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show, admitting that at it first it was all a little daunting.

"Going into it, I was nervous and scared, because we're both young. But, you know, when you first hold a baby in your arms, it's uncontrollable," Scott said. "I never thought I could just love something so hard, ya know? It's crazy."

He also offered viewers a sweet update on his fast-developing daughter.

"I had to leave her to come up here, and it was just so hard," he shared. "She's so animated. She's just running around the house right now on this new walker, and she's turning into a full-blown runner.”

Scott was the headliner at Saturday’s festival, which also included appearances from Lil Wayne, Post Malone, Rae Sremmurd and many more.

