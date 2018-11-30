Stormi Webster is touring in style!

The 9-month-old daughter of rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner is getting plenty of perks while her dad is on his Astroworld Tour.

In a new tour Vlog on YouTube, Jenner opens up about about getting Stormi from venue to venue and the glamorous reception the little cutie receives everywhere she goes, courtesy of her famous dad.

"I like to get Stormi put in the car with my security first and ask them, the paparazzi, nicely to not take any pictures of her,” the 21-year-old reality star explains before heading into the car herself. "So they’re putting her in the car, I think they took some pictures. I just saw some flashes, so we’ll see. But we’re about to head to the venue.”

While inside, she tells an excited Stormi, "We’re going to see Dada!” This causes the little girl to clap, giggle and shout, “Dada!”

Once inside New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Jenner shows off Stormi’s sweet digs.

"Her dad gets Stormi — not me, Stormi — her own room at every venue, so this is your room, girl,” she tells her daughter. "We don’t let her out because of how loud it is back there, so she usually stays backstage and watches until her bedtime. She’ll watch on the TV."

Ahead of the concert, Stormi greets her dad and gets some kisses. She even shows off her impressive new skill set. "You’re standing all on your own!” Jenner muses. "Don’t grow up!”

