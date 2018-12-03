Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are simply too cute together!



On Monday, Vogue released a small but dazzling series of photos featuring the newlyweds in each other arms. In one, the Indian beauty presses her face against the pop singer’s as they stand in front of a tree. In another, she lays in a field in a white dress while Jonas wraps his arms around her. The dazzling images were shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz and definitely captured the couple’s electric chemistry.



The images have been paired with a recently published piece exploring their relationship, including their fairytale first encounter where the 26-year-old singer literally got down on one knee! The audacious moment happened at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in February 2017.



"I put my drink down, got on one knee — this is in front of a bunch of people — and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud,” Jonas explained to the magazine.

Of course, this moment came after months of texting back and forth, but Chopra was clearly impressed, lingering when she needed to catch a flight. The Vogue piece also explores their first proper outing together, a drink at the Carlyle hotel in New York before the Met Gala. Afterward, they ended up back at the 36-year-old actress’ apartment, where her mother was watching TV in her nightgown.



“We hung out for a couple of hours,” Chopra explained. “He patted my back before he left.”

Jonas confirmed that there was no kiss goodnight. “There was a back pat,” Chopra reiterated.



“Your mom was in the house!” Jonas responded. “I thought it was a respectful first night.”



“It was too respectful if you ask me.”

Chopra and Jonas were married in Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, on Saturday, an event that played out in several segments including a sangeet, or pre-wedding music gathering, a Mehendi ceremony where the bride receives traditional henna tattoos and a haldi ceremony where evil spirits are warded off while the couple is blessed.



After the Christian ceremony, those in attendance enjoyed an enormous fireworks display from the palace.



