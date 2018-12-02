Now this is how you kick off a wedding weekend!

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra posted a video revealing that, before marryingNick Jonas on Saturday, the couple hosted a Sangeet ceremony on Friday night. The Indian tradition is basically a huge night of music and dancing, and the bride and broom definitely participated!



In the professionally produced clip, the now-husband and wife, along with their friends and family, sing and dance on stage before a clapping crowd. Glimpses of elaborate Bollywood-esque dance routines and a performance from Nick’s older brother Joe Jonas are also included as Honoraries’ “Deep Into the Wild” plays.



“It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love,” Chopra captioned the dazzling clip. “Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together.”



“And what a performance it was,” she added. “Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends.. #grateful.”

She also included a photo of herself and Nick on stage together, as well as stills of each of them showcasing their best dance moves at the gathering.



The couple were married at Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, Saturday. Afterward, both posted photos from the joyous affair, including an image of them smiling together while surrounded by friends and family at the Mehendi, another traditional Indian pre-party.



"One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing," Jonas captioned his photo. "An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed."

The unforgettable day ended with an enormous fireworks display over the palace.



