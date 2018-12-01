Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Married!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are married!

The former Quantico star and the "Find You" singer tied the knot at Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, on Saturday, her rep confirms to ET.

First came a Christian wedding for the couple, according to Vogue, where Chopra wore a stunning gown by Ralph Lauren. The ceremony was officiated by Jonas' father.

The outlet reports that a traditional Indian wedding ceremony will occur on Sunday, following several other traditional pre-wedding events, like a puja ceremony, which took place at Chopra's mother's home earlier in the week. Next came a sangeet, including dances performed by relatives and friends, a mehndi ceremony, in which the actress had traditional henna tattoos applied to her palms and arms, as well as a haldi ceremony, to ward off evil and bless the couple.

The couple got their marriage license in early November, with a source telling ET that they were "ready to be husband and wife." Jonas and Chopra got engaged in July after just two months of dating.

ET caught up with Chopra in October, where she dished on the style she was aiming for when it came to her wedding dress.

"I always believed that anything and everything that I wear, I have to be comfortable and cute," Chopra explained. "So it's going to be cute and comfortable."

Later that month, she confirmed to ET that she had already say "yes to the dress," and was so excited about opening a new chapter in her life.

“This is such a wonderful new step in my life and I’m still getting used to it, because it’s obviously been a whirlwind. I haven’t seen myself happier,” she gushed. “Just being in the whole situation of finding somebody who can be a partner to you in so many more ways than one is amazing, so yes, I’m very excited.”

In early November, Chopra celebrated her bachelorette party with friends in Amsterdam. Meanwhile, a source told ET at the time that while the couple had originally planned to tie the knot next year, they were speeding up their timeline.

“Since day one, Priyanka and Nick have clicked and have never taken their relationship slow. The couple got engaged two months after dating, they've met each other’s families and had a bridal shower and bachelorette party in a very short period of time," the source noted. “For Priyanka and Nick, they know that they love one another and are going to be married, so they don't see the appeal in waiting too long."

For more on the couple, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Get Marriage License: Find Out When They're Getting Married

The Priyanka Chopra Bachelorette Party Look You Didn't See

Why Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas May Get Married by the End of the Year (Exclusive)

Related Gallery