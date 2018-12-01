Want to let all of Jodhpur, India, know that you've tied the knot? Put on a fireworks show!

That's exactly what Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra did after marrying at Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace on Saturday. Following their Christian ceremony, which was officiated by Jonas' father, Kevin Jonas Sr., the couple put on a massive fireworks display, with onlookers far from the venue capturing the show on putting it on social media.

The celebration continues following their Western wedding, during which Chopra wore a Ralph Lauren gown, according to Vogue. The pair will complete their multi-day wedding festivities with a Hindu marriage ceremony on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, Jonas and Chopra held traditional pre-wedding events to honor Chopra's Indian heritage. They had a puja ceremony, which took place at Chopra's mother's home, as well as a sangeet, including dances performed by relatives and friends. Next came a mehendi ceremony, in which the actress had traditional henna tattoos applied to her palms and arms, and then a a haldi ceremony, to ward off evil and bless the couple.

Jonas and Chopra shared photos of their mehendi ceremony on social media on Saturday, explaining to fans that they chose to stray from tradition to include both their cultures.

"One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing," Jonas wrote on Twitter. "An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed."

See more on Jonas and Chopra's wedding in the video below.

