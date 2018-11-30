Inside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Welcome Bags

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding is right around the corner.

The couple will be tying the knot this weekend in India, the Quantico star's native country. The wedding will undoubtedly be a huge celebration, with those closest to the soon-to-be husband and wife getting some special surprises along the way.

A source tells ET that guests who are attending the traditional Indian ceremony "were given various gifts and a gift bag on their arrival with cards from Priyanka and Nick."

"The cards are gold-and-white and gorgeous and lay out the itinerary for the weekend. Inside the gift bags is a bag labeled 'Taste of India,' which has all sorts of traditional foods, spices and treats from India so guests can get a taste of Priyanka's culture," the source adds. "Inside guests were also given 'The Oh Sh*t Kit,' which is for people who may have forgotten something or for their hangover. Women were given beautiful totes as well."

Bollywood stylist Mitali Handa shared a sneak peek at the couple's welcome gifts on her social media.

Jonas and Chopra have been celebrating all week with different Indian traditions and various parties.

"Nick and Priyanka are excited to get married and start the new year as husband and wife," a second source told ET on Wednesday. "The couple will be getting married in a palace and will follow a mostly traditional Indian wedding. Nick understands how important it is to Priyanka to stay true to her background, and wants her to have the best wedding day."

For more on what to expect from the couple's nuptials, watch below.

