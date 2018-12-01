Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are officially husband and wife!

The couple married at Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, on Saturday, her rep confirmed to ET, and now they're sharing special photos from their wedding celebration with their fans.

Jonas took to Twitter to post snaps from Chopra's mehendi ceremony, in which she got traditional henna tattoos applied to her palms and arms before saying "I do." However, as the "Find You" singer explained, he and Chopra decided to do things a little differently.

"One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing," he wrote alongside pics from the event. "An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed."

Among the photos were a shot of Jonas and Chopra smiling from ear to ear, the former teen idol being thrust into the air by other guests, the Quantico star celebrating with her soon-to-be sister in law, Sophie Turner, and mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, as well as the bride showing off the beautiful, colorful ensemble by Khosla Jani she chose for the occasion. Jonas wore the same designer.

One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. pic.twitter.com/KcTD5D4MAw — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) December 1, 2018

An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed. pic.twitter.com/bLFThtKs2z — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) December 1, 2018

To celebrate their nuptials, Chopra and Jonas were also the stars ofVogue's first-ever digital cover, which shows the pair putting their love on display for the world.

The twosome also had a little fun while celebrating the next step in their relationship, as they put each other to the test in a newlywed game. Chopra also danced around to Jonas' song, "Close," in this season's hottest looks.

According to the outlet, Chopra and Jonas' traditional Indian wedding ceremony will take place on Sunday, following Saturday's Christian wedding. The pair also enjoyed other Indian ceremonies, like a puja ceremony, which took place at Chopra's mother's home earlier in the week. Next came a sangeet, including dances performed by relatives and friends, then the mehendi, as well as a haldi ceremony, to ward off evil and bless the couple.

See more on Jonas and Chopra in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Married!

Inside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Welcome Bags

Here's Why Meghan Markle Won't be at Priyanka Chopra's Wedding

Related Gallery