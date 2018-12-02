All it takes is a wedding to bring the Jonas Brothers back together!

In celebration of Nick's spectacular wedding to Priyanka Chopra over the weekend, the "Chains" singer was joined by his three brothers -- Kevin, Joe and Frankie, who wasn't part of their band when they were together -- who flew out to India for the special ceremony.

Nick took to Instagram on Sunday to share a fun snapshot of the four of them standing together at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, wearing outfits evocative of traditional Indian wedding attire.

The newly married musician captioned the pic simply, "Family."

The same photo was also shared by Priyanka in a slideshow of photos and videos she shared to Instagram the night of the wedding.

The couple first tied the knot in a Christian ceremony, officiated by Nick's father, on Saturday. That was followed immediately by an incredible fireworks display over the palace.

On Sunday, the couple conducted a traditional Hindu wedding at the palace, which served to bring both Nick's Western family and culture together with Priyanka's culture.

For more on their amazing multi-day wedding festivities, check out the video below.

