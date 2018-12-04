Just when you thought Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’wedding celebrations couldn’t get any more glamorous, brand-new photos from the couple’s two separate ceremonies have been released to bring back that wedding envy all over again.

The images, which are featured in Hello! and Peoplemagazines, come from both the Christian ceremony, which was held on Saturday and officiated by Nick’s father, Kevin, and the Hindu ceremony, which took place on Sunday.

In the photo from the first ceremony, Chopra, 36, wears a stunning custom Ralph Lauren gown with a sheer, buttoned top layer and lots of intricate hand-beaded and hand-embroidered embellishments. The high neckline on the top beautifully contrasts the sweetheart neckline underneath. She paired the gorgeous creation with a massive 75-foot-long tulle veil that flows behind her and her new husband in the beautiful photo.

The embroidery, which features mother of pearl paillettes, crystal seed beads, and Swarovski Crystals, took a total of 1,826 hours to complete. The dress underneath the top layer was comprised of 2,380,000 mother of pearl sequins.

Chopra had eight words and phrases hand-stitched into her embroidery, including Nicholas Jerry Jonas, 1st December 2018, Madhu & Ashok, Om Namah Shivay, family, hope, compassion, and love. She also had a piece of her mother-in-law Denise’s wedding dress sewn into her own.

Jonas also wore a Ralph Lauren Purple Label tuxedo, which had a small piece of lace from Chopra’s dress on the inside of his lapel, with the Urdu words “My Jaan,” which translates to “My Life.”

“Ultimately when Ralph Lauren approached us (they’re so much a part of our love story for obvious reasons) and I learned that Ralph has only designed three wedding dresses in 50 years -- one for his daughter, his daughter-in-law, and his niece -- I was blown,” Chopra tells Hello! “Then when we went in for the sketch presentation, they created exactly what I envisioned for myself on my wedding day… and I said yes to the dress.”

For her Hindu ceremony, Chopra went in a completely different direction, wearing a stunning bright red two-piece lehenga by noted designer Sabyasachi Mukerji. The look features heavy detailing of intricate embroidery and fine jewels as well as sequin work.

“For the Indian wedding, I wore Sabyasachi,” Chopra dishes to Hello! “I always knew I wanted a red traditional silhouette for my wedding but Sabya brought in incredible French embroidery to the mix and with incredible jewelry and western-inspired veil it was just such an amalgamation of who I am!”

She paired the look with a large Chopard necklace from their Haute Joaillerie Collection that featured 184.50-carats of pear-shaped diamonds in 18k ethical white gold. Chopard also provided a pear-shaped diamond and 16-carat oval-shaped diamond headpiece.

