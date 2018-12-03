Mr. and Mrs. Jonas in the building!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are officially husband and wife -- and marriage looks good on these two. The newlyweds couldn't keep the smiles off their faces as they were photographed leaving their Sunday wedding ceremony in Jodhpur, India, on Monday.

Chopra, 36, wowed in a teal green sari and oversized white shades. Her hair part was dyed red and she had Henna tattoos on her hands.

Jonas, 26, was wearing an all-tan outfit and sporting his new gold wedding band as he gave a thumbs up to photographers.

The couple had a jam-packed weekend of wedding festivities, starting with a Christian ceremony and ending with a traditional Hindu ceremony on Sunday.

The couple has shared photos and video from their pre-wedding Sangeet ceremony, a fireworks display, and plenty of outfit changes throughout.

“People will need vacations after this wedding,” Chopra previously teased in her Vogue cover story.

