Speculation has been running wild regarding whether or not Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are married or just dating. As it turns out, it's apparently a mystery to the 21-year-old model's sister, Kim Kardashian West, as well!

ET's Lauren Zima recently spoke at length with the reality star and cosmetics mogul at the KKW Beauty and Fragrance pop-up shop at the South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California, and she addressed the rumors that Kylie and Travis had secretly tied the knot.

"I literally need to ask her," Kim admitted. "That is going to be my next question on our group chat. We were chatting on the way over here and I think we all think that's like, you know, what they call each other. But I have no idea."

While the pair -- who share 10-month-old baby girl Stormi -- frequently refer to one another as "wifey" and "hubby" on social media posts, as a term of endearment, recent posts have amplified the speculation regarding their relationship status.

The 26-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Monday to shoot down recent cheating allegations, commenting, "Only got love for my wife. No time to be wasting," as well as, "Me and my wifey sturdy. Back to celebrating!!!"

The "celebrating" remark struck a particular chord with fans who are trying to get to the bottom of the marriage mystery, especially considering the timing of a post that Kylie shared to her Instagram Story featuring a romantic snapshot of the couple, along with a diamond ring emoji.

With the latest hints at tying the knot, Kim said she plans to get to the bottom of it immediately.

"I will find out. I don't know if I will share the news with you guys, but I will [find out]," she said. "I'll have to ask, myself."

The 38-year-old mother of three has a lot on her plate outside of interrogating her sister about her marital status, especially with Christmas right around the corner.

"This year is the first year Kanye [West] and I are taking over the Christmas Eve party," she revealed. "We've done it at my mom's house for the last, like, 20 years, so this year is gonna be at mine and Kanye's house."

And she plans on using the Christmas Eve party as a way to get her whole family together to pose for their annual holiday card after last year's card "really f**ked us over" with how hard it was (and the fighting it led to between her and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian).

"If I tell everyone that [the shoot] is 30 minutes before the party starts, and they have to be on time, and have a photographer waiting and have all of our outfits somewhat cohesive, we might be able to pull off a really late Christmas card," Kim shared with a laugh. "Maybe a New Year's card."

She'll have some time to plan now that her KKW Beauty and Fragrance pop-up shop event went off without a hitch, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star couldn't have been more thrilled with the results.

"[I'm] definitely proud of my team. Because everyone works so hard," Kim marveled. "If anyone says that it's one person doing it on [their] own, they'd be lying. I'm so proud of the design team. Everyone from start to finish on this."

For more on the Kylie-Travis marriage mystery, check out the video below.

