There's a reason Kanye West was on his phone atThe Cher Show -- and it's not what you think.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Kim Kardashian West at her new KKW Beauty and Fragrance pop-up shop at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California, on Tuesday, where she opened up about her husband being called out for his screentime during the opening of the Broadway musical at the Neil Simon Theatre on Monday.

"Honestly, he was on his phone taking notes," she said of her husband, who apologized for his "lack of etiquette" on Twitter. "He definitely wanted to apologize for being on his phone because he's like, 'I get it, I'm a performer and I love people when they are in the moment.' But he was, like, taking stage notes and taking things in his phone, so I get it. He was like, 'I'm going to work on my etiquette.' But he loved the show."

As Kim explained, her husband's attention to the Cher-inspired musical caught her off guard, as it's usually her who can't stop talking about the icon.

"I thought, 'Oh, what a nice husband. He is just coming to support me and, like, has no interest,'" she said. "He was up there, like, singing her song. He was definitely into it, so it was really cute."

"You know I love Cher, but let me tell you something, that Cher Show was the best show ever. You have to go see it. It was so, so, so amazing," Kim raved of the production. "They have this whole part about all her wardrobe and Bob Mackie and his character is in it. And just even after the show, Cher came onstage and she started singing. These actors... there are three girls that play Cher -- they are so good."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star -- who has dressed up as her idol on many occasions -- said the show got her a little emotional.

"I actually cried at one point. and I had this makeup on, and I'm, like, trying to not let the tears come down. It was really sad. She said so much about her life and was so open and shared so much," Kim explained. "She is half Armenian, and I'm half Armenian, and so her story of how she felt out of place... I always just connect with Cher. I'm the biggest Cher geek."

From New York to Los Angeles, Kim and Kanye have been all over the globe lately, and recently made headlines for traveling in a private 747.

"I don't know how [Kanye] is going to top that! But, you know, it worked out on the flight. We had meetings... we did a lot," she said, adding that they went to Japan on an architecture trip. "It was really amazing."

