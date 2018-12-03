Kanye West is humbly apologizing after being called out on Twitter for using his phone during a Broadway performance.

The Cher Show, a Broadway musical based on the iconic songstress, officially opened at the Neil Simon Theatre on Monday, and among the slew of celebrities in attendance were Kim Kardashian-West and her husband -- who was apparently a bit distracted during the performance.

While most people might get away with this behavior without being called out to the world, actor Jarrod Spector, who plays Sonny Bono in the production, wasn't having it.

"Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here," Spector tweeted, while also apparently on his phone. "It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much."

While West has been known to occasionally blow things out of proportion, the 41-year-old rapper took Spector's words to heart with a genuine apology, along with some kind words about the show.

"The dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing 'I got you babe," Kanye wrote, replying to Spector's original tweet. "Please pardon my lack of etiquette.We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this masterpiece."

The incident may have been particularly embarrassing for Kardashian, who is a self-proclaimed Cher superfan, and even met the singer after a concert performance, as seen in a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Among the stars at the grand opening of The Cher Show was the "Believe" singer herself, one night after basking in the spotlight as a recipient of this year's Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C.

ET caught up with the legendary performer at the Kennedy Center Opera House, where she opened up about one of her proudest career moments.

"The Academy Award," the 72-year-old said of her 1988 win for Best Actress in Moonstruck. "... As [Paul Newman] opened the thing and pulled out the card I went deaf and, when he took a breath, I thought, 'It's not me because you don't need a breath to say, Cher.' And then when I won it it was one of the most thrilling moments of my life."

