Cher Shares Her Proudest Career Moment (Exclusive)

Cher is opening up about her storied career!

ET's Brooke Anderson caught up with the iconic singer at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, where she was honored alongside Reba McEntire and others. Ahead of receiving the massive distinction, Cher revealed what she considers the proudest moment in her career.

"The Academy Award," the 72-year-old said of her 1988 win for Best Actress in Moonstruck. "... As [Paul Newman] opened the thing and pulled out the card I went deaf and, when he took a breath, I thought, 'It's not because you don't need a breath to say Cher.' And then when I won it it was one of the most thrilling moments of my life."

As for the Kennedy Center Honor, Cher was floored when she heard she'd nabbed the award.

"I actually never expected to win this," she admitted. "I'm not sure why, but I felt like, like Meryl [Streep] wins this kind of award and I just never thought I would win it."

While Cher was gifted with a performance by Cyndi Lauper and a tribute from Whoopi Goldberg during the ceremony, Kelly Clarkson was on hand to sing for Reba. It was Cher, though, that Kelly was overjoyed to meet for the first time.

I met Cher!!! My life is better than everyone else’s today! 😂🤣 💁‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/BoD8EZ0N24 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) December 3, 2018

"Hi! I'm Kelly Clarkson! Nice to meet you!" the 36-year-old singer gushed, with ET's camera catching the red carpet exchange. "I have never met you, I've been talking about you this whole time going, 'She's right behind me!!'"

A flustered Kelly continued praising the "If I Could Turn Back Time" signer, exclaiming, "I'm a big fan, obviously everyone here is, I'm gonna stop talking. OK, yeah, I get very nervous." "

"I'm so happy to meet you!" Cher told Kelly.

