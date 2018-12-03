Parents' night out!

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West left their three kids at home and had a beyond glamorous date night on Sunday, when they sat front row at the Versace pre-fall 2019 fashion show in New York City.

It was a rare joint public appearance for the couple, with Kanye keeping his hand on his wife's leg in a show of PDA. Meanwhile, Kim looked as glamorous as ever, showing off her famous physique in an eye-catching sequin chainmail mini-dress and heels.

Despite a tumultuous year, Kanye appeared in a good mood, laughing with friend 2 Chainz, who was seated to the left of him. He later hilariously joked about stealing an earring that a model dropped while on the runway.

Kanye's playfulness continued when he did a few priceless poses for photos with Kim.

Prior to the show, Kim showed off their room, which Versace decked out in all of their designs, from the bed sheets to robes.

Clearly, Kanye appreciated the gesture.

The couple hasn't been shy about their love of Versace. Kim has worn the fashion house's sexy designs on multiple memorable occasions, including at this year's Met Gala. Last March, she also revealed that after every one of Kanye's shows, she greets him with a black Versace towel and a glass of water in a Versace glass.

Kim's recent Instagram Stories also isn't the first time Kim has showed off her and Kanye's luxurious lives. She recently gave her Instagram followers a tour of an incredible private jumbo jet complete with multiple bedrooms, a gym and a "chill room." Watch the video below for more:

