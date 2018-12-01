Happy birthday, Reign and Saint!

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West's sons turn 4 and 3 years old, respectively, this month, and their parents went all-out in a joint Tarzan-themed birthday party. Kim took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to reveal that her home had been basically turned into a real-life jungle, with live plants all over the property.

"So the boys are obsessed with Tarzan, and we have a Tarzan-themed birthday party in a jungle in my house. This is down my hallway. Mindy Weiss, this makes me so happy," she said, calling out the celebrity event planner. "There is rainforest-themed music all over the house."

Kim and Kourtney had custom shirts made for the kids to celebrate the party, while jungle-themed treats were displayed on a dessert table, alongside adorable Tarzan cakes for each boy.

Of course, this isn't the first time the Kardashians have thrown joint birthday parties for their kids. North and Penelope, who are also a year apart, share a birthday party every year. In June, the girls celebrated their birthdays with an epic unicorn-themed bash.

And come 2019, we're sure to see a sweet soiree to celebrate Kim's daughter, Chicago, Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi, and Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True, who will all turn 1 within a few months of each other.

Khloe has seemingly already started practicing for the event, as she threw True and her cousins a precious cupcake party in October.

See more on the famous family in the video below.

