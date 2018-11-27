Kim Kardashian West is one proud mom and aunt!

The 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable snap of her 5-year-old daughter, North West, and her 6-year-old niece, Penelope Disick. Needless to say, the cousins are too cute for words in the precious pic!

Wearing a black coat and sporting a half-up hairstyle, Penelope, Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, looks thrilled to have her arms wrapped around her cousin. Meanwhile, North is rocking a ponytail, orange top and matching eye shadow as she leans into Penelope's cheek.

"Thankful for our babies being besties 👯," Kim captioned the shot.

Kourtney was clearly a fan of the pic, commenting, "My little cutie girls."

Kardashian family friend Jonathan Cheban also got in on the love, quipping, "These 2 are trouble!!"

This isn't the first time the adorable cousins have inspired squad goals! Over the summer, the duo had an over-the-top, unicorn themed, joint birthday party. Wearing matching sequin robes and chowing down on treats, the little girls had a great time at the bash!

And these two know how to party! Back in 2017, Penelope spoke with North for Interview magazine, and inquired, "Can we have a baking party?"

"We can make rainbow princess cake!" North exclaimed, later adding that her favorite color is "rainbow."

Here's a look at their sweet friendship:

