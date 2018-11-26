North West Goes Glam in Kim Kardashian's Makeup and Is Already a Pro

Like mother, like daughter!

Kim Kardashian West's 5-year-old daughter, North, is already a beauty pro. In her Instagram Story over the weekend, the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her eldest child's makeup skills.

In one clip, North is smiling and giggling as she rocks some long false eyelashes and shimmering eye shadow. The cutie can't hide her glee as a fun filter puts her face around floating hearts.

"I don't know what's funnier, the lashes she put on herself or her making her own IG story and writing her name and all," Kim -- who also shares 2-year-old Saint and 10-month-old Chicago with her husband, Kanye West -- said of the clip.

A second video featured a profile view of North, whose lashes Kim couldn't stop admiring.

North's beauty prowess came just days after she and her cousin, Dream Kardashian, gave Kim a makeup tutorial. During the lesson, Kim advised her daughter, "It's all about blending, boo."

After some spilled foundation and an initial makeup mishap, North recovered beautifully, giving her mom a freckled face look with black eye shadow. Dream, Rob Kardashian's 2-year-old daughter, also lent a hand, applying some blush and highlighter to her aunt's face.

The makeup moments followed a big holiday for the family, who, with the exception of Khloe Kardashian, spent Thanksgiving together.

"Family is the most important thing to them and they were all together, except Khloe," a source told ET. "This year has been a big one for the Kardashian-Jenners with additions to their families, business expansions and continued health. It’s days like this that they are all able to take a moment to stop and reflect on how blessed they are."

