Kanye West is a total softy when it comes to his kids.

Kim Kardashian shared a heartwarming photo of her rapper husband with the couple's 9-month-old daughter, Chicago, on her Instagram on Tuesday.

Simply captioned with an emoji, the precious photo shows the "No Church in the Wild" rapper giving his baby girl a sweet kiss on the side of her head. Little Chi, as her famous parents call her, wears a white t-shirt like her dad, and a gray bib as she stares off-camera. Kim and Kanye are also parents to 5-year-old daughter North and 2-year-old son Saint.

Just last week, Kim posted a photo of her three bundles of joy and herself. "North is always a mood 😂," the makeup mogul captioned the shot, which shows North with a frown on her face, while Chi is sitting on her mom's lap and Saint is in his jammies and relaxing on the steps.

Back in August, a source close to the couple told ET that if a fourth child "is in their cards," they would be "ecstatic" with the new addition.

"Kim and Kanye have always wanted a big family," the source said at the time. "Kim loved growing up with a lot of siblings and wants the same for her children."

The source also said that Kanye loves kids, and would "have as many as possible."

"Kim and Kanye had a positive surrogacy experience with Chicago and have talked about that as the plan for the next child," the source added. "If that, unfortunately, doesn't pan out, the couple has talked about possibly going through the adoption process. Kim and Kanye know that whatever is meant to be, will be."

See more on the Kardashian-West kids in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Poses Topless With Baby Chicago

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Daughter Chicago Makes Modeling Debut

Kanye West Is a Doting Dad as Son Saint Throws First Pitch at Chicago Baseball Game

Related Gallery