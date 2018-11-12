Girls night out!

Kanye West and Kid Cudi debuted their new act, Kids See Ghosts, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday and West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, and his sisters-in-law, Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall, were ready to party.

The ladies appeared to be having a blast at the performance, which closed the Camp Flog Gnaw festival, put on by Tyler the Creator.

Social posts showed Khloe and Kourtney holding each other while jumping up and down laughing and singing, Kim bopping her head to her beau’s beat and Kendall dancing along while wearing a mask.

The group also filmed a video showing them enthusiastically singing along together.

The girls went to the event after accepting the award for Reality Show of 2018 at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards.

But not everyone was impressed with the concert.

New Zealand songstress Lorde also took to social media to point out the comparisons between the show’s stage and her Melodrama tour set up.

See more on West and the similar stages below.

