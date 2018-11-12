Lorde saw something familiar when she watched Kanye West and Kid Cudi's Kids See Ghosts set at the 2018 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

The singer took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to accuse the rappers of ripping off her stage design, pointing out the similarities between the Kids See Ghosts main set piece -- a giant glass rectangular box raised above the stage and divided into segments -- and her stage set-up from her Coachella set in May 2017 and Melodrama World Tour earlier this year, which featured a giant glass rectangular box raised above the stage and divided into segments.

"I'm proud of the work I do and it's flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they choose to try it on themselves," Lorde wrote on one of the photos. "But I don't steal -- not from women or anyone else -- not in 2018 or ever."

See the similarities below.

Lorde's stage:

Instagram

Kids See Ghosts stage:

Instagram

West tweeted about the performance on Monday, though he didn't reference Lorde's criticisms. "It felt so good being on the stage last night with my brother Cudi," the 41-year-old rapper shared. "After performing again, I realize the new album I’ve been working on isn’t ready yet. I’ll announce the release date once it’s done. Thank you for understanding."

It felt so good being on the stage last night with my brother Cudi. After performing again, I realize the new album I’ve been working on isn’t ready yet. I’ll announce the release date once it’s done. Thank you for understanding. — ye (@kanyewest) November 13, 2018

Lorde made more Kanye-related headlines earlier this year, when she covered two of the rapper's songs -- 'Love Lockdown" and "Runaway" -- during a concert in West's hometown of Chicago. The performance led many fans to wonder if the 22-year-old singer, who is friends with Taylor Swift, had switched her allegiances in the long-standing Taylor-Kanye feud, however, she clearly has no qualms speaking her mind when it came to this perceived slight.

See more on the singer's friendship with Swift in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lorde Apologizes for Referencing Whitney Houston in Caption for Bathtub Pic

Lorde Covers Kanye West's 'Love Lockdown' and 'Runaway' During Her Concert

Lorde Sets the Record Straight on Those Jack Antonoff Dating Rumors

Related Gallery