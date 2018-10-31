North and Saint West don't mess around when it comes to Halloween.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 5-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son channeled their famous father for their October 31st costumes. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star -- who earlier in the day shared her sexy Victoria's Secret-inspired look -- took to Twitter to share snaps of her kids' epic attire.

First, North and her cousin, Penelope Disick, paid tribute to Yeezy and Lil Pump by dressing as both a giant sparking water and a regular still water bottle, just like the rappers wore for their performance on Saturday Night Live.

Sparkling & Still pic.twitter.com/UvJJXkpUN7 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2018

The Kanye and Lil Pump references didn't stop there. Kim then posted adorable pics of Saint and Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's little boy, Reign, also channeling the artists by donning the same giant square outfits they wore in the "I Love It" music video.

Ye & Lil Pump pic.twitter.com/ZtIfr4Z514 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2018

The Kardashian kids have had a slew of festive costumes this whole week. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True, donned a handful of looks, including dressing up as a unicorn, panda and a piglet.

Plenty of celebrities have dressed up their children in the best costumes this year. Check out some of the boo-tiful kid looks in the gallery below.

