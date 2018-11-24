Kim Kardashian Lets North and Dream Do Her Makeup -- Watch!

Kim Kardashian West has a couple of pint-sized makeup artists on her hands!

In an effort to show off her newest makeup kit on Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star let her daughter, North West, and her niece, Dream Kardashian, play makeup artist for the day -- and the results are pretty hilarious.

"I have Miss North here, and she is going to give me a makeup tutorial," Kim told the camera, as North followed the important first step: foundation.

"It's about blending, boo," the reality star guided her daughter, before things took a dramatic turn. A spilled foundation bottle on Kris Jenner's carpet was followed by a tantrum from the 5-year-old. "My makeup artists usually don't act this way!" Kim said, trying not to laugh.

North eventually composed herself enough to start over on her mom's face, and Dream came in for the final touches with highlighter and blush. Watch the entire thing below.

Missing from the makeup party was Kim's youngest daughter, Chicago, as well as Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope. Kourtney, however, found herself responding to pregnancy rumors on Friday, after a fan questioned her hand placement on her stomach in a Thanksgiving video with Scott Disick.

"No [I'm not pregnant], but how good does my arm look in the last photo?" Kourtney replied to a fan, referencing her hand in the final pic of Kendall Jenner's Instagram post, which shows her getting food for her plate.

It was quite the Thanksgiving for the Kardashian-Jenner family, even though Khloe Kardashian spent the holiday in Cleveland, Ohio, with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

"Family is the most important thing to them and they were all together, except Khloe," a source told ET of how the family celebrated. "This year has been a big one for the Kardashian-Jenners with additions to their families, business expansions and continued health. It’s days like this that they are all able to take a moment to stop and reflect on how blessed they are."

See more in the video below.

