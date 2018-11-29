Kourtney Kardashian has some new sexy images for her diehard fans!



On Thursday, just as the issue of GQ Mexico was hitting newsstands, she posted several images on Instagram that tease how the shoot came together.



In the first, she took a mirror selfie in which she’s seen wearing black lingerie featuring a big sheer portion, teasing her enviable abs. In another, she’s sporting a sheer black garment featuring loads of elaborate embroidery. Of course, she also sprinkled in some images from the shoot itself, including one in which she’s reclining on a couch in a pink Calvin Klein bra and jeans.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star previously posted the most scandalous shot from the shoot. In it, she posed totally nude for the camera, covering her chest with her hand.



In the accompanying interview, the 39-year-old explains her willingness to strip down for the sizzling shoot.



"I am very comfortable in my own skin," she says. "I like to be naked in my house and I think it is important to show positive images of our body."



She later added that only one thing comes before personal fitness in her priorities — motherhood.



"Being a mother to me is the most important thing, because it's what my heart occupies," she shares. "Then I would say exercising -- not only for my body, but because it does my mind a lot of good, relaxes me. In third place, my favorite activity is traveling because it feeds my soul, followed by nutrition."

However, despite her stunning figure, Kourtney’s younger sis, Kim Kardashian, is calling her "the least exciting to look at"! In a new clip teasing the next episode of KUWTK, Kim doubles down on the infamous comment.



"What I meant is you're the most boring," Kim says while discussing the pushback she received from Kourtney and Scott Disick. "People think that it's like I said, 'Kill your mom.'"



When Disick responds by telling Kim she needs to be careful, Kourtney blurts out, “Let’s not justify it!”



