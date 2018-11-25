Khloe Kardashian Weighs In On Kendall Jenner Booing Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is shutting down the hearsay!

On Friday night, her sis Kendall Jenner was spotted playfully booing Khloe's boyfriend Tristan Thompson while courtside at the Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Philadelphia 76ers, which naturally caused a stir of speculation among fans that there's bad blood between Tristan and her younger sibling.



However True Thompson’s mother, who attended his Saturday game against the Houston Rockets, is laughing off the rumors of acrimony.



“Look at my baby heckler,” she wrote in response to coverage of Kendall’s booing. “I’m dying at Kenny trying to heckle on the low low! #ItDidntWork.”

Look at my baby heckler 👀📢 I’m dying at Kenny trying to heckle on the low low! #ItDidntWorkhttps://t.co/u4vvNblQV4 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 24, 2018

This prompted a fan to ask directly why Khloe is being so lighthearted about the situation after recent episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians have thoroughly documented her misgivings with Tristan amid rampant cheating allegations just as she was about to give birth to their daughter.



“I’m confused by @khloekardashian’s tweets,” the fan wrote. “One minute she’s calling TT out, then she’s defending being in his life, then she’s laughing at her sisters heckling him. I just wanna know where we stand Koko so I know how to feel!”



Khloe responded by explaining that the show is revealing events that are several months old while also noting that Kendall was simply rooting for 76ers player Ben Simmons, who she's been linked to since the summer.



“What he did was f**ked up and disgusting,” she responded, referring to Tristan. “What you’re watching is over seven months old. We have gone through countless hours of help. My sister was watching HER man Play against my man… So of course she’s going to heckle the opposing team.”

What he did was fucked up and disgusting. What you’re watching is over seven months old. We have gone through countless hours of help. My sister was watching HER man Play against my man… So of course she’s going to heckle the opposing team. Why are you confused? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 25, 2018

Khloe is clearly standing by Tristan! And this isn't the first time in recent days that she's shown her loyalty to her daughter's father. When she celebrated Thanksgiving in Cleveland, fans were convinced that there had been a falling out of some kind with her family. She took to Twitter then as well to clear the air.

"Y’all are reaching now," she wrote. "I’ve spent the past 3 years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not."

Y’all are reaching now. I’ve spent the past 3years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 24, 2018

According to an insider, Khloe went all out for the festive holiday, which is a big occasion for the new family.

"Khloe put together an incredible Thanksgiving dinner in Cleveland with Tristan. This Thanksgiving is special to the couple as it’s True’s first one," a source told ET. "They had a bunch of friends join them and celebrated what they are most thankful for this year: True."



