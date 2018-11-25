Dream Kardashian has never been cuter!

Over the long holiday weekend, Rob Kardashian decided to hop on Twitter to share some touching photos of his sweet 2-year-old with his legion of fans.



In the first, he revealed Dream’s snazzy outfit for Thanksgiving, which included a black T-shirt, a white cardigan and some little plaid slacks. In the next photo, Dream takes a break from enjoying a cup of cocoa (loaded to the brim with marshmallows) to strike a sweet pose for her proud papa.



And last but certainly not least, Rob posted an adorable snap of his little one wading around in his backyard pool while wearing an orange swimsuit, which reminded him of a certain Disney character.



“Moana!!” he captioned the fun moment.

LOL at her pose 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/Cpk7AeSZnF — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) November 23, 2018

These new images arrive amid Rob and his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna’s bitter on-going child support feud. Earlier this month, the 31-year-old dad reportedly filed to lower his $20,000 monthly payments to Chyna. He also reportedly claimed that the domestic violence restraining order that she filed against him has hurt his financial situation.



Chyna later responded with a very pointed message for Rob and rapper Tyga, her 6-year-old son King Cairo’s father.



”‘So my children aren’t supposed to live the same lifestyle as their fathers ETC ETC ha?” Chyna wrote on her Instagram Story on Nov. 19. “As a single mother, I provide for them and give them the luxury lifestyle they deserve….WOW!!!”



Get more Kardashian updates down below.



