Season's greetings? Not for Kim Kardashian, it seems. The reality TV star has suggested that her family may not be putting together a Christmas card this year!



On Tuesday, a fan shared a tweet speculating that considering all the turmoil that’s surrounded the TV family in 2017 and beyond, perhaps fans shouldn’t be expecting any holiday wishes next month.



“I feel like with the drama that happened last year, we may not get a Kardashian Christmas card this year,” they wrote. “I’ll be cool with a West family one tho!”



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star soon retweeted the post, writing, “Wow reading my mind.”

As fans everywhere know, the Kardashian Christmas card has become a cherished staple of the holidays over the years with the clan truly going all out to make sure each image is something special for the fans. Back in 2011, the crew embraced an elegant look, incorporating architecture that nods to the family's Middle Eastern heritage. Then in 2013, they adopted a frenetic design featuring mannequins, money signs and elaborate lights.



Last year, the gang did 25 Days of Christmas, featuring several members of the sprawling family getting in the holiday spirit.

But, considering the cheating allegations that swirled around Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick's often-criticized romance with Sofia Richie and Kanye West's polarizing foray into politics, it's understandable that the clan might not be as unified as in previous years.

If a Kardashian photoshoot isn’t happening, a West family photoshoot may be just as fun!



