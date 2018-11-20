Blac Chyna is calling out her children's fathers.

The 30-year-old model shares 6-year-old son King Cairo with rapper Tyga and 2-year-old daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian, and she took to Instagram on Monday to note that her children deserve the same lifestyles as their fathers -- but claimed she's actually the one giving it to them.

As previously reported, Chyna and Rob are currently in an ongoing child support battle. According to multiple reports, Rob claimed in court documents earlier this month that he can no longer afford to pay Chyna $20,000 a month and is asking for a modification. He also reportedly claimed that Chyna filing a domestic violence restraining order against him last year severely affected his financial situation, noting that he hasn't appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians since due to the emotional damage of being scrutinized by the media.

”‘So’ my children aren’t supposed to live the same lifestyle as their fathers ETC ETC ha?” Chyna wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday. “As a single mother, I provide for them and give them the luxury lifestyle they deserve….WOW!!!”

Last week, she also hit back at 31-year-old Rob on Instagram while showing off three ultra-expensive cars -- a Rolls-Royce, Ferrari and Bentley truck -- and said she didn't need Rob's child support to pay for them. She has since deleted the post.

"Work Hard, Play Harder!!!" she wrote. "My sh**!!! No Help!!! No Child Support!!! Stop the F**king Lies!!!"

In a statement to ET last week, Chyna's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, slammed Rob's latest legal filing, calling him a "poor little rich boy."

"We believe Rob Kardashian has deliberately retreated from social media to reduce his income so that he can pay less child support," the statement reads. "Poor little rich boy. What kind of father doesn't want to support his own baby?"

"Rob and Kris Jenner have also been dodging their depositions," Bloom continued to allege. "They can run, but they can't hide. Like all other litigants and witnesses, eventually they will have to show up and answer questions about where all of Rob's money has gone. We'll get a court order requiring them to come to my office and answer questions under oath if necessary. In the meantime, Blac Chyna continues to work hard as a single mother supporting her children, as she has always done, whether Rob chooses to help or not."

