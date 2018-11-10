Dream Kardashian Turns 2! See the Family's Sweet Tributes

Happy Birthday, Dream Kardashian!

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's little girl celebrated her 2nd birthday on Saturday, and received a handful of sweet birthday wishes and notes from her family. Grandma Kris Jenner took to Instagram to share a photo of little Dream in a blue dress and blowing bubbles while surrounded by cupcakes.

"Happy 2nd Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Dream!!!!" Jenner, 63, wrote. "You have brought such joy into our lives and I love you so dearly... what a special blessing you are my precious girl.. I LOVE YOU 🎀🎀🎀💞💕💝💖💗💓💘May you always have bubbles!! 💙💙💙 #happybirthdaydream #dreamgirl #dreamy."

Kim Kardashian also posted a photo of herself and a crying Dream on Twitter.

"My baby Dream, Happy Birthday! We’ve come a long way since this pic lol! I love our snuggles. Saint loves you so much & so do I!!!!" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote.

My baby Dream, Happy Birthday! We’ve come a long way since this pic lol! I love our snuggles. Saint loves you so much & so do I!!!! pic.twitter.com/pxAiU8RGFy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 10, 2018

Chyna also took a moment to share a heartfelt message and slideshow on Instagram dedicated to her baby girl.

"To my Dreamy, Today is your 2nd Birthday and one day when you are older you will read this and know how much I love and cherish you," model began. "I wish you the most fulfilling experiences on your journey, blessings that overflows on your hands and the courage to pursue your 'Dreams.'"

"As your mother I hope happiness and peace will follow you every step of the way," she continued. "Happy Birthday to my beautiful and smart babygirl!!!!! Love Mommy❤️"

Over the past couple of days, many of Dream's family members have been forced to evacuate from their homes due to the spreading Woolsey Canyon fire. On Friday, Khloe Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson, sought refuge with Rob and Dream.

"I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am keeping watch!” Khloe tweeted on Thursday night in response to a fan, confirming that she and her 6-month-old daughter were with her brother. “Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us.”

Khloe, as well as the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family members, have since been updating their fans, letting them know that they are safe, as well as how they can help those who are working on the frontlines.

