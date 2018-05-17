Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream Is Growing Up -- See the Sweet Snap!

Little Dream Kardashian is growing up so fast!

Rob Kardashian took to Twitter on Thursday to share a new snap of his adorable daughter with ex-girlfriend, Blac Chyna.

And, having recently celebrated turning 18-months-old, it looks like the cutie’s in a big girl’s stroller these days.

Posing perfectly for her proud dad, Dream grinned for the camera while wearing a flowery pink and white top and white pants. The little one was also clutching a bag of snacks for the road.

“Cheese,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the pic, which quickly had fans commenting on how beautiful she looked.

Clearly, Rob is relishing being a dad, and recently he even enjoyed hanging with Dream while she had a tea party!

The 31-year-old star documented his regal daughter as she pulled off outfit changes while playing with her colorful tea set.

Mornings start with a tea party pic.twitter.com/es0N0t3u74 — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) April 23, 2018

See more Dream and her family below.

