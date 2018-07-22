Kendall Jenner Helps Rumored Boyfriend Ben Simmons Celebrate His 22nd Birthday

Ben Simmons spent his birthday with those closest to him by his side -- including Kendall Jenner.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star helped her rumored boyfriend ring in his 22nd birthday on Friday night, at a party held in his honor. Jenner sits next to Simmons at a restaurant as a group sings him "Happy Birthday" in a video obtained by The Shade Room. The NBA player is seen leaning in to blow out his candles, after which Jenner cozies up under his arm to rearrange the cake.

Reports first surfaced that Jenner and Simmons were dating at the end of May, following the Philadelphia 76ers point guard's romance with Tinashe.

Though they haven't been dating long, Simmons has already met at least some of Jenner's famous family. The twosome were seen cuddling up together at Khloe Kardashian's Fourth of July party earlier this month.

In a video Kardashian posted to Snapchat at the time, the 22-year-old model is seen lounging around with Simmons. Jenner leans into his back, while he wraps his arm around her leg.

More recently, however, Jenner was spotted supporting her rumored ex, Harry Styles, at the last stop on his tour at The Forum in Inglewood, California, last week.

Jenner and Styles were romantically linked in 2013, and later 2015 and 2016. See more in the video below.

