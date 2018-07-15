Kendall Jenner Supports Rumored Ex Harry Styles at His Final Tour Show

Kendall Jenner made a surprise visit to cheer on maybe/maybe-not ex-boyfriend Harry Styles' last show on his world tour on Saturday.

Styles was playing the last show in his Harry Styles – Live on Tour yearlong world tour at The Forum in Inglewood, California, which is where several concertgoers caught sight of an ecstatic Jenner enthusiastically cheering on the 24-year-old former One Direction singer.

In photos and videos posted on social media by concertgoers, Jenner appeared relaxed and having a blast in a white, cropped tank top as she stood up, danced and cheered at Styles's performance. Several concertgoers, in fact, appeared nearly as interested in her reactions as they were to the performance on stage.

"KENDALL JENNER WENT TO HARRYS LAST SHOW," one Twitter user wrote. "I REPEAT: KENDALL AT HARRYS FINAL SHOW."

KENDALL JENNER WENT TO HARRYS LAST SHOW



I REPEAT



KENDALL AT HARRYS FINAL SHOW pic.twitter.com/PlQ5KcqhWv — Santa Claus (@1DAFSanta) July 15, 2018

GOODNIGHT TO KENDALL JENNER AND HARRY STYLES ONLY pic.twitter.com/vlMQp4Iz7I — Andy 🇲🇽 (@papssstyle) July 15, 2018

Shawn Mendes and Kendall Jenner at the Harry Styles Concert in LA#HarryStylesLiveOnTourLA2#HarryStylesLiveOnTour#ShawnMendesTheAlbumpic.twitter.com/b5PainFDhv — Anette Flores (@anettefloresjen) July 15, 2018

Watching Daddy @Harry_Styles dance and wide smile on her face @KendallJenner ,So cute pic.twitter.com/3ROI3i2sCi — Hendallismysoul (@Hendallismysoul) July 15, 2018

There have been rumors of Jenner, 22, and Styles being an item going back to 2013, though it mostly stayed in the category of "rumor." In 2015, those rumors returned as pictures surfaced of the two on a cozy vacation together in St. Barts. A year later, they had a "super touch-feely" lunch date together.

Sources close to both Jenner and Styles were quick to dismiss all of it the day after that fateful lunch date, however, with one saying at the time, "Nothing was ever going on with them. They hang out a lot."

For a look back at that St. Barts vacation, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kendall Jenner Cuddles Up to Rumored Boyfriend Ben Simmons at Khloe Kardashian's Party

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Picture of Her: ‘Thank God She Knows Her Angles’

Shania Twain on Influencing Harry Styles -- and a Possible Performance With Taylor Swift (Exclusive)

Related Gallery