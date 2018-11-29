Kim Kardashian West is still getting criticized for calling Kourtney Kardashian "the least exciting to look at."

In an E! News sneak peek clip of Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim tells Kourtney and Scott Disick that people "hate" her after her comment earlier this season.

"Oh my god, people are going so crazy," Kourtney, 39, exclaims. "People hate Kim from her comment on the show."

"Thanks for posting," Kim, 38, quips, before clarifying what she meant by her assertion.

"What I meant is you're the most boring," Kim says. "People think that it's like I said, 'Kill your mom.'"

Kourtney rolls her eyes at Kim's explanation, but goes on to explain how people have blown the whole thing out of proportion. "People are like, 'I've been abused by my family for years and I know that it's very hurtful,'" Kourtney says.

"I knew they would do this to me," Kim laments. "I knew it would happen."

"Yeah, but I feel like anything you say you've got to be careful," Scott, 35, tells Kim.

Though Kourtney isn't super offended by Kim's comment, she tells Scott, "Let's not justify it!"

"But that's your sister! You say bad things about her too," Scott reminds his ex. "You call her a porn star every time I talk to you."

Kourtney ignores Scott's comment, instead revealing that a commenter recently told her that she should thank Kim for her career.

"I do all the time," Scott exclaims, but Kourtney has a different point of view. "I was gonna write back and say, 'If it wasn't for my personality and being funny, then our show wouldn't exist,'" Kourtney says.

"For sure," Scott says with a laugh. "Without you, this whole thing would be dead."

Kim's initial comments came when she and Kourtney were arguing about scheduling a family photo shoot. When Kourtney wouldn't commit to a time, Kim exclaimed, "No one wants you in the f**king shoot!"

Once Kourtney left the room, Kim told her mom, Kris Jenner, and her other sister, Khloe Kardashian, "I need Kourtney to not be so f**king annoying with a stick up her a**, like she runs this s**t because she doesn’t. She is the least exciting to look at.”

Following the episode, Kourtney told E! News that at the end of the show's 14th season, there was "a lot of tension" with her family.

"I felt like every day almost I was being picked on and criticized and I just couldn't take it anymore," Kourtney said. "Honestly, I think it's ongoing. I've been really working on myself a lot and I think through my growth, I'm better at expressing myself. I think in the past I've always been great at like not being emotional. I think that I'm better now at expressing my feelings."

It seems that the sisters have already put the feud behind them, though! Last month, Kim posted an Instagram pic with Kourtney, which she captioned, "I lied. She really is the most interesting to look at."

