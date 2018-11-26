Not many can afford to travel by private 747, but one can still live vicariously through Kim Kardashian West!

The 38-year-old reality star was so stunned by her latest mode of transportation that she took to social media to share a tour of the impressive jet as she discovered all of its glory.

“Private 747 flight NO BIG DEAL,” she wrote on a photo of the jet posted on her Instagram Stories.

She then started taking videos to document the journey, beginning with a clip of husband Kanye West walking towards the plane.

“No big deal, just taking a private 747. This is how he does it now -- only 747s,” Kim mused. “Private. I’ve never even heard of this.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star then provided her followers with a video tour inside the magnificent aircraft, starting with the master bedroom.

“So you know. Just our room,” she said while panning around the bed and side tables.

Next, she showed the luxurious-looking seats in the main cabin. “So, this is what a private 747 is like, you guys. I’ve never been on one before so I’m like, ‘Oh my god, there’s bedrooms everywhere!” she exclaimed.

“This is, like, endless,” she continued in awe while discovering a “chill room.”

And, what does the couple do during long-haul flights on a private plane?



Work out, of course!

“We actually brought our trainer on the flight since it’s so long, so we can work out here,” Kim shared, before launching into lunges in the hallway.

If that's not enough, the plane also had a second level, which the mother of three concluded the tour with.

See more on the pair and their lavish lifestyle below.

