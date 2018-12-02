There's only one thing that could get Kim Kardashian-West to go back to Paris after being the victim of a frightening armed robbery -- and that's Kanye West politely asking.

The Ye rapper made a rare appearance on Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where he implores his wife to fly out to Paris to attend a fashion show that marked the first for his friend, designer Virgil Abloh, as the creative director of Louis Vuitton's men's wear collection.

However, Kim was understandably uncomfortable with the idea (although, because of the nature of the production, we already know she ended up returning). Ultimately, she decided to face her fear, both to appease her husband and for her own mental health.

"I hope that this trip will just be so good that I can start to remember all the magical things about Paris," Kim said in a solo interview with the KUWTK cameras, "and why Kanye and I fell in love with it."

After psyching herself up, Kim and Kanye got into Paris, and the City of Lights had the reality star on edge. Her return was "really nerve-wracking," and the way the show presented the pressures and stress of being the center of public attention, and admits that she's "hyper-sensitive" to her fear.

In fact, most of her time was spent being concerned about her security detail and feeling super on-edge about every possible danger lurking in the corner.

However, upon her return to her home in Calabasas, Kim said she was ultimately glad she decided to give the city another chance. “I don’t think I’ll ever forget my experiences in Paris," Kim shared. "The good and the bad."

