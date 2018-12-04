Ryan Reynolds isn’t taking his sex life with wife Blake Lively too seriously. The Deadpool star appears on Tuesday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he opens up about his two children, daughters James, 3, and Inez, 2.

"That happened from sex, just FYI,” he quips of Inez.

"So you’ve only had sex the twice?” host DeGeneres jokes.

"Just the two times,” he says. "It’s a mercenary job, hoping for a third soon.”

When the crowd starts cheering, thinking that Reynolds is implying that he and Lively, 31, are trying for a third child, he shakes his head and says, "No."

"They say you need to do 10,000 hours of anything you want to be an expert at,” he goes on to joke.

As for being a parent, Reynolds clearly is smitten with his kids and being a dad.

"I love it. It’s really kind of made me a better person, I think. I sort of miss being horrible,” he jokes. "It’s hard. It’s always a challenge, two kids. I think of blinking right now as tiny little breaks all day, but it’s the dream. It’s the best, they’re my buddies. I love it.”

The 42-year-old actor also opens up about getting a really bad haircut at a strip mall while filming his new movie, 6 Underground, in the Middle East.

"It looked like somebody had cut my hair with a loofa, like they’d just kind of a rubbed it off or used a hammer,” he says. "My daughter was upset."

"And Blake I’m sure?” DeGeneres asks. "Oh yes,” Reynolds agrees.

"Because she just married you for your looks I’m sure,” DeGeneres says.

"One hundred percent,” Reynolds responds. "She didn’t marry me for my Stanislavsky Method.”

