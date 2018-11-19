Hugh Jackman better watch his back!

The Australian actor now has not one, but two, Hollywood hunks playfully giving him grief after he got cozy with Mary Poppins Returns star Emily Blunt, on the red carpet over the weekend.

Jackman and Blunt participated in PBS' Variety Studio: Actors on Actors show, where they interviewed each other about their careers and work together.

After posing for photos together following the interview, Jackman shared a snap of the two on social media, writing, "Had the pleasure of chatting with the amazing EMILY BLUNT today.”

The pic showed the two actors smiling for the cameras with their arms around in each other.

However, Blunt’s husband, John Krasinski, dug up another image from the event, which showed Jackman nuzzling his nose against Blunt’s head while she embraced him giggling -- prompting a good-humored threat from Krasinski!

“Eeeeeeasy Hugh... not sure this is what @Variety meant with #ActorsonActors...” he wrote to Jackman while replying with the candid image. “Don’t make me think I can hurt you.”

The fun jibe caught the attention of Ryan Reynolds, who has developed a hilarious, ongoing social media banter with Jackman, previously accusing him of not actually being Australian and instead hailing from Milwaukee. Reynolds also posted a fake political ad questioning how well the public knew Jackman earlier this month.

Reynolds replied to Krasinksi’s tweet writing, “This is a call to action. This man must be stopped.”

It’s your move, Jackman!

