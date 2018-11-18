Emily Blunt and John Krasinski simply couldn't get more regal!

The adorable Hollywood love birds looked like a million dollars (if not more!) while walking the carpet outside this year's 10th Annual Governors Awards gala, hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday.

The Mary Poppins Returns star got in the spirit of the awards season by dressing in a stunning golden Dundas ensemble, featuring a long-sleeved embroidered top and the matching skirt, which showed off a bit of her midriff, and also gave off serious Oscar statue vibes.

Meanwhile, Krasinski rocked a striking yet traditional black tuxedo that gave him the appearance of a classic Hollywood leading man, among the ranks of Clark Gable and Cary Grant.

The cute couple -- who have been married for eight years and share two daughters, 4-year-old Hazel and 2-year-old Violet -- were all smiles as they shined for the cameras ahead of the star-studded gala.

Blunt and Krasinski recently starred opposite one another in the acclaimed horror thriller A Quiet Place, which could potentially earn Krasinski his first Oscar nomination if the Academy feels like showing him some love for the celebrated cinematic accomplishment.

Meanwhile, Blunt could also be courting some Oscar buzz for her splashy upcoming performance as Mary Poppins in Disney's long-awaited follow-up to their beloved 1964 classic, which earned Julie Andrews an Academy Award for Best Actress in the title role.

