John Krasinski Says He Propositioned Wife Emily Blunt By Asking If She'd Like to Have Sex

John Krasinski is embracing his clean-cut image.

The 38-year-old actor covers the September issue of Men's Health, in which he talks about his career success and how he underwent a body transformation after playing the beloved role of Jim on The Office. Krasinski experienced massive success with his horror film, A Quiet Place, but says before that, he was equipped to handle career setbacks due to his stable upbringing and his family life with wife Emily Blunt and their two daughters, 4-year-old Hazel and 2-year-old Violet.

“I was too boring and clean of a kid,” he says of not falling into a "dark hole" when he underwent a career slump, including losing the role of Captain America, which went to Chris Evans. “I never got into a lot of trouble. Drugs and alcohol, all that stuff. I was never a big partyer. I’m more of a wine-party type. If someone brought out some cheese and wine, I’d be here until 2 a.m. I love talking.

He also hilariously reveals how he "propositioned" Blunt when asked about euphemisms for sex.

“Oh, man. I don’t know. I can’t go back that far. I think I call it ‘sex’ now, which makes me really sad," he quips. "I think I actually propositioned my wife by saying, ‘Would you like to have sex tonight?’”

Krasinski later shares how the success of A Quiet Place was made even more special given that Blunt co-starred with him in the film.

“I said to Emily, ‘There’s no greater gift that the universe could have given me than to go through the biggest success of my career and I don’t have to explain to you how it felt,'" he shares. "We were both in the boat. I said to her ‘I don’t know if it can ever be like this again.’ And -- again, leave it to Emily, who is better at everything than me -- she goes, ‘It can’t.’ She just so perfectly encapsulated it. ‘It can’t be like this again, and it shouldn’t. So take this and put it on a mantel, this really special treasure that we experienced together. And now go out and do something else.’"

"I know I’ll never do another movie that’s this successful, this original, this underdog-y, and then on top of it have it be with my wife every step of the way," he adds.

As for his body transformation, Krasinski admits that once he got fit for the 2016 film 13 Hours -- in which he plays a former U.S. Navy SEAL -- he got "addicted" to the results.

“Someone in the Marvel world or the leading-man world said to me, ‘Hollywood can’t imagine you doing it until you do it. And once they see it, it can’t be unseen by them,'" he says of getting in incredible shape. "And that’s exactly what happened to me. When I went out for Captain America, people were like, ‘Really?’ Then I did 13 Hours, and people are like, ‘OK, yeah, you can do these roles now.’ I’m like, ‘You don’t care about the acting? You just care about the physical shape?’ And they’re like, ‘Correct.’'"

“Not to get into the whole regime, but on 13 Hours, I did it for the role, and then I definitely got addicted to it," he continues. "I take periods off. I remember my trainer saying, ‘Try to stay within three weeks, so that whatever part you get, within three weeks we can get you down.’ That’s the goal, to be able to shift back and forth. I think that’s better than saying, ‘Stay ripped your whole life.’ Because that’s really annoying, and the people who do it really easily annoy me. Yes, I’m talking to you, Chris Hemsworth."

ET spoke to 35-year-old Blunt in April, and she joked that their kids actually like Krasinski better than her.

“When I ask the little one, like, ‘Who's your best friend?’ She's, like, ‘Daddy,'" she shared.

