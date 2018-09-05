Dying for A Quiet Place sequel? Well, then get excited!



John Krasinski attended the premiere of his new Amazon series, Jack Ryan, during LA Fleet Week where they shut down the historic Battleship Iowa at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro to celebrate the new action-packed show. That’s where the leading man addressed the hype concerning a follow-up to his popular creature feature.



“I’ve been tinkering with an idea for a few months and it just started to percolate and we’re all really happy about it,” he told ET at the event. As fans know, the movie was a family affair. Not only did the 38-year-old star in the film, he also co-wrote and directed it while his real-life wife, Emily Blunt, starred alongside him.



Krasinski also spoke with the Today show recently about one of the first times audiences saw the sci-fi horror project on the festival circuit and discovering that they had a hit on their hands.



“We premiered down at SXSW and my wife said ‘What is one thing you want to focus on in this experience?’ I said, ‘Sometimes people clap at the end of movies at a film festival, that would be cool.’ And when the movie ended everyone jumped out of their seats so much so I could see my wife yelling ‘Oh my god,’ but I couldn't hear her. I think that would be one of the best moments I have of this movie.”

He also addressed the rumors that a holiday-centric Office reunion could be in the works.



“It will never happen,” he said, before adding, ”No, I think that would be the best way to do it. The U.K. version had a Christmas special and that, to me, was the coolest thing. To pick up and see where they've been but not necessarily dive into a whole show. I'd do whatever, that's my family. These people were not only the beginning of this career but this new whole life and so I love everybody there.”

Jack Ryan is available to stream on Amazon Prime now.



Check out the full clip with Krasinski in the clip above.



