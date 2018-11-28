John Krasinski is a total softie when it comes to his wife Emily Blunt’s films. The 39-year-old actor-director has previously owned up to watching The Devil Wears Prada more than 70 times, and on Wednesday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he reveals his strong emotional reaction to seeing Blunt’s upcoming film, Mary Poppins Returns, for the first time.

"The first time I saw it, they give you a tissue box in the screening room, and I thought, ‘Oh, that’s very nice. I don’t have a cold,’” he quips. "And they started screening the movie and 25 minutes into the movie, I stood up and went to the back of the room."

The move confused his British wife, who thought Krasinski wasn’t interested in the film.

"Emily said, ‘Do you not like it? I’ve never seen this happen?’” he recalls. "I was pushing through all of the muffins and bagels that were in the back looking for napkins. I was like, ‘I need anything to stop this crying!’ I was crying so much I blew through the tissue box in 20 minutes, had to go to the napkins, and then when I ran out of napkins it was all sweater.”

Despite admitting his tearful response, Krasinski still keeps it light. When DeGeneres asks, "So, she did a great job?” of Blunt, he replies, "No, it’s not her best.”

Jokes aside, he notes, "It’s honestly one of the most beautiful films. I think it’s exactly what everybody needs at the holidays. It’s pure joy.”

In addition to getting tearful about his wife's movie, Krasinki got pretty emotional at Blunt's citizenship ceremony, where Matthew McConaughey's wife, Camila Alves, was also getting sworn in.

He recalls to DeGeneres how he had never met McConaughey and came up with the "best joke" he's never told. Krasinski says when the bailiff came out, he immediately thought, "All rise, all rise, all rise," which is an homage to McConaughey's iconic line in Dazed and Confused.

The Jack Ryan star goes on to reveal that he’s writing a sequel to his hit horror film, A Quiet Place, “right now.”

